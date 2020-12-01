UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 36,806 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $275,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $263.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.72.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $261.62 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.86 and its 200 day moving average is $197.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

