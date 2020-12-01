UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 435,412 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $370,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Shares of TT opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,075 shares of company stock valued at $41,972,167 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.