UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 63,125 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $317,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.52.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $400.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.45. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

