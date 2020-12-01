UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 80,032 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $311,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

