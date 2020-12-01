UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $266,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Mirova grew its position in Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 553.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.