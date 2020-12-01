UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $251,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

