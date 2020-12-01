UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $227,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.