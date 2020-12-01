UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $287,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $334,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $424.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.44.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $452.66 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $460.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.98 and its 200-day moving average is $342.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

