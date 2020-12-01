UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $251,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after acquiring an additional 523,215 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 26.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 374,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $9,994,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLED opened at $229.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $229.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

