UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $276,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Shares of BDX opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

