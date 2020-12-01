UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 137,617 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after buying an additional 182,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after buying an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

