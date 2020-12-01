UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 160,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $379,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $122.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

