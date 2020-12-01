UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $312,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.07. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

