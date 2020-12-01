UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 482.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,028.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,854.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,749.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.