UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,254,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

