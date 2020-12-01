UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $330,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

