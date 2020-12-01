UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $377,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $240.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

