UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

