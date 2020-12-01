UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $245,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $240,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

ATVI opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

