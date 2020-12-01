UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $223.48 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $223,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 310.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 384,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

