UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $230.83 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $230,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

