UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $246.76 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $246,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

