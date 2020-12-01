UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $250.85 Million Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $250,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in PPD in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PPD by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

