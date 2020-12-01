UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $253.54 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,406,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $253,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

