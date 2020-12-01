UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $258.85 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $258,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $231.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

