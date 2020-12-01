UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $274.34 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $274,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.23.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

