UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $280.77 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $280,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 155.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $287.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.62 and its 200 day moving average is $302.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

