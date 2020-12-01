UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $317.18 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $317,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Newmont by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Newmont by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $987,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,960 shares of company stock worth $2,290,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

