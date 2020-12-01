UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $334.10 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $334,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $280.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $282.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.12.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

