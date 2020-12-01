UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $425.96 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $425,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,413,432. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

