UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 100,614 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $341,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 4,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

ISRG opened at $726.05 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $729.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.82. The company has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

