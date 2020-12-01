UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 146,038 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $333,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,227 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,987 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

