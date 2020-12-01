UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 37,580 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $434,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.34 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

