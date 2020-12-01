UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 45,388 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $336,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.68.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,676 shares of company stock worth $18,222,183. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

