UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 60,494 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

