UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $226,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,053,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 106,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.