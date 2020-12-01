UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,338,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,924.50, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

