UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $299,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,244,000 after acquiring an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $24,470,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $143.41 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

