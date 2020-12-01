UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $285,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

