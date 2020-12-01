UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $240,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $237.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.