UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,419,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 681,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $344,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1,901.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hess by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 28,432 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 159,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 108,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 108,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 94,668 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

