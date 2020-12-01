UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 790,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $246,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.