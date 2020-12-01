UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $370,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6,745.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.51. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.