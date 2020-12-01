UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,096,793 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,652,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,793 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $242,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

