UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,275,885 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,275,885 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $262,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Trimble by 31.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

