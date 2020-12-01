UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,731 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $301,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

