UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 220,605 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,648,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,605 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $348,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.