UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 278,668 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,079,875 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 278,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $259,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,853.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,274,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,345 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,380,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,319,000 after acquiring an additional 803,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,708 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

NXPI opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

