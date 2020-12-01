UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 311,277 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,277 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $378,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

