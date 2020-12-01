UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 555,302 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555,302 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $238,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

NYSE:IR opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,991. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

